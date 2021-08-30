Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

LIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE:LIF opened at C$43.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.41. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.37%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

