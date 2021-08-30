Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 4,464 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $607.60. The company had a trading volume of 83,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.18. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

