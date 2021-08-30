Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of LW stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

