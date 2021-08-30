Lanceria (LANC) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $291,693.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,544,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

