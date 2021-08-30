Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $128.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

LSCC stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,256 shares of company stock worth $13,683,066 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

