Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in August

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the July 29th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LWSOF stock remained flat at $$46.20 during midday trading on Monday. Lawson has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20.

Get Lawson alerts:

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.