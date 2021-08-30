Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630. The stock has a market cap of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.