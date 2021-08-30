LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDHAU. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,189,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

