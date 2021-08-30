Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTX opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

