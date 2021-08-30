LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.26

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGIF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

