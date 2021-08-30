Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $37.78. 23,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,323. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $38.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

