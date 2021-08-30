Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 71 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. Analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

