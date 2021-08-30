Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGRDY shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.