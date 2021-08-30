Lendefi (old) (LDFI) One Day Volume Hits $24,414.00

Lendefi (old) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 44% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Lendefi (old) has a market cap of $31,186.42 and approximately $24,414.00 worth of Lendefi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendefi (old) has traded 97.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lendefi (old) Coin Profile

Lendefi (old)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,319,029 coins. Lendefi (old)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.