Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) Trading Up 0.2%

Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 73,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 77,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leo Holdings III by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

