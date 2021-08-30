Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,378.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,152 shares of company stock worth $4,795,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,343,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

