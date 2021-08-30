Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 333.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.44. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 244,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

