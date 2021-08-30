LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 115,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

