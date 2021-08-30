LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of LHC Group worth $28,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.86. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

