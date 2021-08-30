Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43.
About Li Ning
