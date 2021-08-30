Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

