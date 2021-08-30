Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.44

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.44 and last traded at $186.44, with a volume of 1017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.20.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.