Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.45. 568,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
