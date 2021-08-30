Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.45. 568,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.