Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 101,530 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMACA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.