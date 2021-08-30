Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

NYSE LSI opened at $122.28 on Monday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

