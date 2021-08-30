Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 12,838 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $69,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $54,200.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $45,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $26,900.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $82,950.00.

LWAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

