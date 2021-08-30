Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.02. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 16,563 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

