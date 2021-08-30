Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.68

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.68 and last traded at $104.58, with a volume of 110331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.76.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.18.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

