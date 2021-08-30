Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

