Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €270.18 ($317.86).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LIN stock opened at €266.30 ($313.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €252.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €270.90 ($318.71).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

