Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

