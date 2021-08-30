Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 528,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $9.90 on Monday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.