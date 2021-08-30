Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $23.26

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $25.12. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 578 shares traded.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $886.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

