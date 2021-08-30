Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.