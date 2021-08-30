Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.59% of Littelfuse worth $36,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $285.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

