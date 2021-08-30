Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $287.97

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $287.97 and last traded at $287.97, with a volume of 461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

