LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.38. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.