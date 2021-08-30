Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cowen

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

