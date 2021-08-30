Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cowen

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.
Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
