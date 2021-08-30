LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,592 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of LKQ worth $31,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in LKQ by 89.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

LKQ stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

