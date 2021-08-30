Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.25. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.