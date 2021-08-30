Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Logitech International worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $104.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.25. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

