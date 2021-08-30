Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 290,111 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

