Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:LONKF opened at $0.29 on Monday. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

