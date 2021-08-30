Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.29

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LONKF. HSBC downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

