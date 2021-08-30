Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.40. 87,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.95. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

