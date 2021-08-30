Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $22,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 108.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 in the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

