Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,028 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Clorox worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 346.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter valued at $14,003,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 28.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 492,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,516,000 after buying an additional 108,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

