Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $268.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.53. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.