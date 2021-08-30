Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Valvoline worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 72.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 579,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.