Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 119.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 15.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $203.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

